Former Leeds United boss Steve Evans has revealed the atmosphere at Stevenage as the Boro booked promotion to League One was as good as he experienced at Elland Road.

Evans has just led Stevenage to automatic promotion to League One, despite his side starting the campaign as 66/1 outsiders to go up.

He masterminded a superb campaign which saw Stevenage push champions Leyton Orient for much of the campaign and then overcome an injury crisis to seal promotion on Saturday with a 2-0 win over Grimsby Town.

Over 6,500 fans packed into the Lamex to support Stevenage on Saturday and Evans was thrilled with the backing.

The former Leeds boss revealed it matched anything he experienced at Elland Road.

“The atmosphere in here today was as good as I’ve seen at Elland Road, at the New York Stadium”, Evans told reporters post match.

“It was bouncing, especially when we scored.

“The credit and the pride that I am bursting with is to the players and of course my wife and my family, because if everything is right behind you can focus on what is in front of you.”

Evans will now start to mastermind a League One campaign for Stevenage as he looks for his side to make an impact in the third tier.