Stiliyan Petrov believes that Celtic could increase the gap they enjoy over Rangers at the moment, not least due to the finances of both clubs.

Ange Postecoglou has Celtic on course to pick up a domestic treble this season after his side swept aside Rangers in the Scottish Cup semi-final at the weekend.

Rangers boss Michael Beale has indicated that a big rebuild is needed at Ibrox in the summer transfer window, but Petrov thinks the gap could well only continue to grow.

The former Celtic midfielder stressed that the Bhoys have consistency and also cash coming in from the Champions League.

“But next season it starts again and what Celtic have is consistency”, Petrov told BBC Scotland.

“This is the key for Celtic.

“Rangers cannot have the consistency Celtic have and we’ve seen this for two years and it’s continuing for more because if Rangers don’t do anything about it that gap will just grow because of the financial side.

“[With] Champions League money, the revenue will just get bigger and bigger and Celtic will be able to run far away from Rangers in a short space of time.”

While Rangers are looking for reinforcements in the summer transfer window, Celtic will also be looking to grow stronger with a number of astute signings.