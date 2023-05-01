Former Leeds United defender Jon Newsome has criticised the standard of recruitment at Elland Road and suggested that Weston McKennie is out of his depth in the Premier League.

The Whites are struggling badly in the Premier League and were well beaten by Bournemouth on the south coast on Sunday.

Leeds’ recent transfer business has come under the microscope, especially their January transfer window business which saw McKennie arrive, along with striker Georginio Rutter.

Newsome is critical of the business Leeds have done and feels McKennie especially is out of his depth in the Premier League.

“[Rasmus] Kristensen, he’s been brought in, he’s got so many stats of assists and goals – I think he struggles, he really struggles in the Premier League”, Newsome said post match on BBC Radio Leeds.

“[Marc] Roca, he’s not set the world on fire. McKennie, the game passes him by, he’s out of his depth.



“Rutter, that’s a headscratcher for me. You don’t spend £35m on potential.

“Potential is Willy Gnonto, £5m, hits the ground running and all of a sudden he is worth a lot of money.”

The next Premier League assignment for Leeds is a trip to Manchester City, while there are also question marks over the future of manager Javi Gracia.