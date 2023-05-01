Simon Jordan has blasted the Leeds United players for ignoring fans lined up to see them at a hotel, a group which included a child looking for autographs.

Leeds were thrashed 4-1 by Bournemouth on Sunday to slip deeper into trouble in the Premier League.

Despite their on pitch troubles, attention has now been cast to their off pitch behaviour after a video came to light.

The video showed Leeds leaving their hotel and the players refusing to acknowledge the fans who had lined up to greet them and seek interaction.

Many wore headphones, while others stared at mobile phones, with any eye contact with supporters avoided, as the Leeds fans were blanked by the players, with a small child who was with the group of supporters amongst those snubbed by the players.

Jordan took to social media to criticise the players for their behaviour, writing on Twitter: “Players have got to do better.

“I think they forget where they’ve come from.”

Former Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa was a big proponent of building a strong connection between the players and the fans and many Whites supporters may bemoan the incident on Sunday.