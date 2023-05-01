Jon Newsome feels that Leeds United director of football Victor Orta must be prepared to take the flak when the club’s recruitment is poor.

Orta’s work at Leeds has come hugely under the microscope as the man he picked to take over from Marcelo Bielsa has been sacked, with the current manager also struggling, while the signings made over a host of transfer windows have failed to stop the Whites being dragged into relegation scraps for two seasons running.

The Spaniard also splashed a club record fee on Georginio Rutter in the January transfer window, but the striker is not getting on the pitch; meanwhile Leeds are having to fork out big money due to the Jean-Kevin Augustin debacle.

A host of Leeds fans are unhappy at Orta and have taken aim at the former Middlesbrough recruitment head.

Newsome thinks that Orta must accept the criticism as he was only too happy to take the plaudits when things were going well.

“If you want to take the plaudits when things are going well – ‘it’s down to me, it’s down to us, it’s down to recruitment, it’s down to what we’ve done'”, Newsome said on BBC Radio Leeds after the loss at Bournemouth.

“Well, whenever that tide turns, you take responsibility for that as well.

“It’s a double-edged sword.

“Some of the business we’ve done, the transfers, are quite baffling. I work in the game, I know it’s not an exact science.

“Not every single transfer is going to work, but there are a lot you scratch your head and wonder why.”

Leeds have four games left this season to make sure they are still a Premier League club by the time next term rolls around.