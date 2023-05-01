Fixture: Leicester City vs Everton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Everton manager Sean Dyche has selected his team that will lock horns with relegation rivals Leicester City at the King Power Stadium this evening.

The Toffees head into the encounter sitting second from bottom with 33 games played and are one point worse off than tonight’s opponents Leicester.

With games running out, Dyche will know the importance of starting to pick up wins and recording one against another side in the mire would be doubly valuable.

Everton though have not won away from home in their last 14 attempts, while they have kept clean sheets in just three of their last 33 games on the road.

Dyche selects Jordan Pickford in goal tonight, while at the back the Everton boss goes with Seamus Coleman, James Tarkowski, Michael Keane and Vitaliy Mykolenko.

Idrissa Gueye, James Garner and Abdoulaye Doucoure line up in midfield, while further forward Dwight McNeil and Alex Iwobi support Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

If Dyche needs to make changes he has options on the bench to call for, including Ellis Simms and Amadou Onana.

Everton Team vs Leicester City

Pickford, Coleman, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko, Gueye, Onana, Garner, McNeil, Iwobi, Calvert-Lewin

Substitutes: Begovic, Patterson, Onana, Gray, Mina, Maupay, Davies, Coady, Simms