Serie A side Monza are firmly against selling Newcastle United target Carlos Augusto in the summer transfer window.

Augusto has been in fine form for Monza in the Italian top flight this term and the club are braced for approaches to arrive in the summer.

The Brazilian wide-man is not short of admirers and Premier League giants Newcastle are keen.

Within Italy, Juventus, Inter and AC Milan are firm fans and have watched him closely, but Monza do not want to lose Augusto.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Monza are determined not to sell the Brazilian in the summer.

They are aware that to be able to resist proposals they will need to renew Augusto’s contract, which is due to expire in 2024.

The club are though confident that they will be able to lock down Augusto on a new contract.

And they believe they can do so before the end of the season in what would be a big statement of intent about keeping hold of Augusto into next term.