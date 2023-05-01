Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United are waiting to see how much Southampton will demand to sell James Ward-Prowse if they are relegated, according to the Daily Mail.

Southampton are rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table and are widely expected to lose their top flight status by the end of this month.

Ward-Prowse has still caught the eye this season despite Southampton’s struggles and could move on rather than play in the Championship.

Both Tottenham and Newcastle are interested in the midfielder and are waiting to see what price Southampton will put on his head.

Tottenham and Newcastle are expected to make signings in the summer transfer window as they look to strengthen their squads.

And both could make tempting proposals to Ward-Prowse to end his association with Southampton.

Ward-Prowse has scored nine goals in 41 outings for Southampton so far this season, along with providing three assists.

Southampton have the 28-year-old under contract until the summer of 2026.