Leeds United director of football Victor Orta is scouring options in Spain and Holland to potentially take over at Elland Road, according to the Daily Mail.

The Yorkshire club are considering whether to sack Javi Gracia as manager, despite only recently appointing him to succeed Jesse Marsch.

Leeds are looking at their options, with Orta heading the assessment of who could come in at Elland Road.

Former Birmingham City manager Lee Bowyer has been floated as an option, while coach Michael Skubala could again step up on an interim basis.

Orta though is looking for other possibilities.

The under-fire director of football is looking at managers in both Spain and Holland who might be prepared to come in.

Leeds only have four games left in the Premier League and attracting a quality manager to take over in such a scenario could be difficult.

Orta wanted Rayo Vallecano’s Andoni Iraola to become the manager after Marsch, but failed in his approach, while Feyenoord coach Arne Slot then rejected Leeds.