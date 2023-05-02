Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has claimed that his team will be facing real tests on their pre-season tour in Japan, which the club have announced.

The Bhoys, who toured Australia in December, are scheduled to travel to Japan in July to take on J-League clubs.

Celtic’s relationship with Japan is not new, and the club found their name in the Japanese football niche when former Japan international Shunsuke Nakamura plied his trade for the Glasgow outfit from 2005 to 2009.

With the players such as Yuki Kobayashi, Tomoki Iwata, Reo Hatate, Kyogo Furuhashi and Daizen Maeda on the books, the Bhoys are expected to receive an immense ovation from Japanese football aficionados as well as test themselves ahead of next season.

Postecoglou believes that playing in Japan will give Celtic real tests to sink their teeth into over the course of pre-season as he feels Japanese football has been improving for years and encounters against Japanese top-flight teams will help his side prepare.

“We are really looking forward to our summer tour to Japan”, Postecoglou told the club’s in-house media.

“And we’re sure it will be hugely successful for the club and excellent preparation for next season.

“Japanese football is on a real upward trajectory at the moment, so we know we will be facing real tests, something which will be great for the team as we go into the challenges of next season.”

Celtic previously visited Japan in 2006 and are scheduled to participate in pre-season matches in Japan in July following an initial European training camp.