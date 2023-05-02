Barcelona sporting director Mateu Alemany is to leave the Camp Nou and will head to Aston Villa to link up with Unai Emery, it has been claimed in Spain.

Alemany is to conclude his job at Barcelona on 30th June, allowing him to oversee the club’s summer transfer window approach; he had a contract which ran until 2024.

And according to Spanish radio station COPE’s Partidazo de COPE, Alemany is to head to England and Aston Villa for his next career step.

It is claimed that Barcelona are unable to match the terms on offer for the deal-maker at Villa Park.

The Catalan giants understand Alemany’s view and are set to part ways with him on friendly terms; they have confirmed that he will conclude the club’s summer transfer business, even if it runs until the end of the window.

For Aston Villa, landing Alemany would be a big boost and further strengthen Emery’s hand at the club.

In the meantime, Alemany must prepare for a challenging summer transfer window at Barcelona, where cuts are needed to help bring in new signings.

Despite formally leaving on 30th June, Alemany is likely to continue to have work to do for the Catalans while the window is open.

Barcelona will move to replace Alemany in their structure once he departs the club.