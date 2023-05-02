Aberdeen legend Willie Miller believes that the Dons have the chance to declare that the days of being rolled over in Glasgow are over if they manage to beat Rangers at Ibrox on Sunday.

Two weeks after humbling Rangers 2-0 at Pittodrie, the Dons are back to face the Gers yet again, this time in Glasgow.

Having seen Barry Robson’s side get the victory last month, Miller believes that the third-placed side will have the chance to put down a real marker if they can follow it up on Sunday.

According to the 53-year-old, a win would allow Robson’s side to give the message that their days of being rolled over are a thing of the past and they have got what it takes to be successful against the Glasgow teams.

“Aberdeen can lay down a real marker when they travel to face Rangers at Ibrox on Sunday in the first post-split Premiership game”, Miller wrote in his column on Press and Journal.

“The Dons are gunning for back-to-back wins against Rangers having triumphed 2-0 at Pittodrie recently.

“Now, the Reds have the chance to say the days of being rolled over in Glasgow are over.

“The last time the Dons were at Ibrox they suffered a heavy 4-1 loss under former manager Jim Goodwin.

“It was an awful performance, lacking in everything that is required at Ibrox.

“Aberdeen were torn apart at Ibrox earlier in the season and now they have the chance to show what they can really do.

“They can prove Aberdeen are now ready to make it hard for Celtic and Rangers, even away from home.”

Aberdeen recently confirmed Robson as their manager on a permanent basis and he will be keen to record a good result against Rangers.