Real Betis are set to hold talks with Leicester City loanee Ayoze Perez at the end of the season over extending his stay at the club.

Leicester loaned out the attacker to Betis in the winter transfer window and he has scored twice in 15 appearances for the club.

Betis recently hired Ramon Planes as their new sporting director and the club are already planning for next season.

They have been left impressed with what they have seen from Perez and are keen to hold on to him.

And according to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti, the club are planning to hold talks with the Leicester loanee at the end of the season.

The attacker’s contract with Leicester will expire in the summer and as things stand, he will be available on a free transfer.

With no fee to agree with Leicester, Betis have a clear run at Perez if they can convince him to continue at the club.

In order to hold to him, they would have to agree terms on a deal with the player and sign him on a free transfer.

Perez is happy at Betis and may want to continue at the Spanish club beyond the end of his current loan agreement.