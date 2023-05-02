FC Utrecht supremo Frans van Seumeren has admitted that his club will face competition to keep hold of Celtic loan star Vasilis Barkas next season.

Barkas, who represents Greece at international level, joined Utrecht this season on loan from Ange Postecoglou’s side after spending last season with the Bhoys as a third-choice goalkeeper, behind Joe Hart and Scott Bain, and making only one appearance.

He has played in 28 matches for Utrecht and kept eight clean sheets this season as the club are sitting in seventh position in the Eredivisie table and are still in contention to earn a European spot for next season.

Barkas’ impressive form this season has spurred the Dutch outfit to try to do a permanent deal for him amid the interest from other clubs in him.

However, the Dutch outfit’s hopes of securing a permanent deal for the Greek goalkeeper have hit a snag as they are yet to reach an agreement with the Parkhead outfit for the transfer fee, and other clubs have joined the fray to strike a deal for the Greek international.

Van Seumeren believes that they will encounter tough competition to sign Barkas on a permanent deal and admitted that the situation is difficult despite their keen effort to keep the former AEK Athens man at Utrecht.

“As a club, we are doing everything we can to keep Vasilis Barkas here, but it is a difficult issue”, van Seumeren was quoted as saying by the Daily Record.

“Not least because there are now other clubs also interested after his successful season.”

Barkas has so far made 13 appearances for Greece since 2018, and he still has one year left on his contract at Parkhead.