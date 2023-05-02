Former Scotland international Alan Rough has revealed that the players Rangers have been linked with do not fill him with much excitement and questioned how much the Gers really have to spend in the summer transfer window.

A year after reaching the final of the Europa League, Rangers are set to go trophyless this year following their exit from the semi-final of the Scottish Cup.

The focus now shifts to next season with manager Michael Beale already suggesting a number of changes to his squad in order to be serious challengers to Celtic.

However, Rough has been left far from impressed with who Rangers have been linked with and feels most of Beale’s budget will be in wages.

He thinks Celtic could end up paying out transfer fees for players, while Rangers look for players who are out of contract.

On the quality of players Rangers expect to sign in the summer, Rough said on PLZ Soccer: “That’s why the Rangers supporters are going to be anxious about the first two or three signings that are going to come in – where are they coming from, how much are they going to cost?

“Because he’s [Beale] has already gone on record to say that he wants players coming in that are going to be there for three or four years. You end up with a loan then you come in for a year and you are away.

“So, he is trying to identify players that are going to be there for two or three years. But, I’m only going on picking up the papers, and I’m looking at identifying guys who are out of contract at certain clubs.

“That doesn’t fill me with a lot of enthusiasm. Although he is saying he has a massive budget, I think that budget will be on wages.

“Because if he’s going to identify people from the Championship, they are going to be on good money.

“So, I think it will be the same as ‘don’t spend a lot of ready money, get young players from the Championship, see if they can progress. Get them on two or three-year contracts and then take a chance that they will come through.

“The other side of it is Ange [Postecoglou] keeps saying that I am going to bring in better quality.

“So, everybody will be waiting to see where is he going to deal, what kind of cash, are they going to be out identifying £4m players, £5m players. whereas Rangers are going to identify guys who are out of contract.”

Rangers are expected to offload a number of players whose contracts at the club are set to come to an endthis summer.