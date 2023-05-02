Eintracht Frankfurt have made an initial move to try to snap up Leeds United linked centre-back El Chadaille Bitshiabu in the summer.

The 17-year-old centre-back has been tracked by several clubs across Europe with a view to snaring him away from PSG.

He is one of the top-rated young talents at PSG and the club are keen to hold on to the defender. His current contract will enter its final year and PSG have plans to hold talks over a new deal in order to keep the player at the Parc des Princes.

However, he is a wanted man, with Leeds claimed to be keen on taking him to Elland Road.

But according to Sky Deutschland, Eintracht Frankfurt have now held initial talks on snapping up Bitshiabu as they aim to grab pole position.

The Parisians will demand a fee north of the €20m figure before agreeing to sell Bitshiabu in the upcoming transfer window.

Eintracht Frankfurt have already held talks with the player’s representatives and are making him a priority target.

Several other clubs have already made probes into the possibility of signing him in the next summer transfer window.