Former Manchester City star Micah Richards believes that Leeds United replacing under-fire goalkeeper Illan Meslier with Joel Robles could do more harm to the team than good.

The Whites have conceded as many as 18 goals in their last five league games thus putting pressure on their young French goalkeeper.

That has given fuel to discussions about whether the 23-year-old should be replaced by backup goalkeeper Robles.

However, Richards believes that if Leeds pull Meslier out of the starting line-up and the goalkeeper replacing him concedes six goals, then the Whites would have two goalkeepers short on confidence.

Richards is of the opinion that Leeds’ playing style is such that they end up conceding goals.

“Leeds have got Manchester City next”, Richards said on BBC Radio 5 live.

“So if they take him out of the firing line and the other keeper concedes six goals, you could have two keepers with shot confidence.

“He is making mistakes and he could be doing a lot better – but I just think it’s the way Leeds play.“

A 4-1 loss to Bournemouth in their last match leaves Leeds equal on points with relegation battlers Nottingham Forest, though they lead the Tricky Trees in terms of goal difference.