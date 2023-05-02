Hibernian are set to rival Aberdeen for the signature of Go Ahead Eagles defender Jay Idzes, according to the Daily Record.

Hibs boss Lee Johnson is keen to reshape his squad over the course of the summer transfer window and is focusing on the Netherlands for an option.

His eyes have been drawn to the Netherlands, Go Ahead Eagles and their 22-year-old stopper Idzes.

The Dutchman is also on the radar of another Scottish Premiership side though in the shape of Aberdeen.

Hibs may well have to battle the Pittodrie outfit to take the Dutchman to Easter Road.

Idzes is a long term target for Aberdeen and following the permanent appointment of Barry Robson as boss the Dons may now push to sign the defender.

The Dutchman has made 28 appearances in the Eredivisie this season, being booked on four occasions.

He helped Go Ahead Eagles keep a clean sheet against Ajax in a meeting between the two clubs in February.