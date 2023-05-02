Milot Rashica’s representative in Turkey, Aykut Ercetin, has insisted the Norwich City loan star is fully focused on Galatasaray and ending the season well, amid being linked with Burnley.

The 26-year old right winger was sent out on loan to Galatasaray by Norwich last summer and the player has been in impressive form with the Turkish outfit.

Rashica’s performances in the Turkish Super Lig have piqued interest from Championship winners Burnley and it has been suggested that the winger is set to join Vincent Kompany’s side next season.

However, Rashica’s representative, Ercetin, insisted that the winger is happy with Galatasaray and added that the player is in favour of staying with the Turkish outfit.

Galatasaray are top of the league table and Ercetin also revealed that Rashica’s goal is to win the league title with the club.

“Rashica’s goal is to win a championship with the yellow-red team”, Ercetin was quoted as saying by Turkish daily Sabah.

“He is very happy to be in Galatasaray and Turkey.

“His heart is in favour of staying.”

Rashica’s contract at Norwich expires at the end of 2024/25 season and it remains to be seen what plans the Canaries have for him going forward.