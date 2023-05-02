Incoming Feyenoord midfielder Thomas van den Belt has conceded that he would love to get a chance to improve under Tottenham Hotspur linked coach Arne Slot and it would be a shame if he leaves the club this summer.

Slot’s side sit eight points clear at the top of the Eredivisie table and are the favourites to go on and win the Dutch top flight this season.

Feyenoord’s performances this season have piqued interest in their coach and Slot is one of the names Tottenham are seriously considering for their managerial post.

He rejected an offer from Leeds United earlier this year but many feel a proposal from Tottenham would be hard to turn down for the Feyenoord coach.

But Van den Belt indicated that he would love to have time to work under the Feyenoord boss.

The 21-year-old will join Feyenoord in the summer and wants to have the chance of improving under Slot given his record of developing players.

The midfielder said on De Eerste De Beste podcast when asked if Slot leaving changes things for him: “Whether that would change anything for me? [Yes], somewhere.

“Because he is partly [the reason] for my arrival.

“He has made a lot of players into much better footballers and he would undoubtedly do the same with me.

“So, it would be a great shame if he left.”

Slot has buyout clause in his contract that Spurs are unlikely to find problematic if they indeed go for him.