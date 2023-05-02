Leeds United are sacking Victor Orta as the club’s director of football amid a disastrous season so far, according to The Athletic.

Despite only narrowly avoiding relegation from the Premier League last season, Orta failed to inspire any improvement through his signings over the last two transfer windows.

The Spaniard splurged a club record fee to sign Georginio Rutter in the January transfer window, with Leeds desperately in need of goals, but the Frenchman is warming the bench.

Orta appointed Jesse Marsch and then Javi Gracia to succeed the American, but both appointments failed.

Now Orta is paying with his job and is being removed by Leeds.

The Leeds director of football is set to depart the club after talks on Monday in a move which may delight many Whites fans who have questioned his work.

It remains to be seen who Leeds will bring in to replace Orta and when they will make that appointment.

There is set to be change in the manager’s seat as well with Gracia to be shown the door and Sam Allardyce expected to come in.