Former Scotland midfielder Peter Grant has indicated that Rangers need to go out and find players who have the mentality to handle the pressure of playing for a club of their size.

Rangers lost in their Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic on Sunday and blew away their last chance of winning a trophy this season.

Michael Beale has five games to manage this season before he embarks on a summer of change that promises to overhaul the Rangers squad before the start of the 2023/24 campaign.

The Rangers boss has been insistent that he needs more than a few readymade starters in the next transfer window in order to improve the quality of the squad.

Grant insisted that there are several players who Rangers can afford to get but stressed that does not mean that they can play for them.

He believes Rangers need to assess the mindset of prospective new signings before bringing them in as he does not see too many players in the current squad who have the mentality to play for a club of their size.

Grant said on the Go Radio Football Show: “There are loads of players who you can go out and buy and get.

“But players who can play for Rangers? That’s different.

“100 per cent [it’s about the mindset].

“When they pull that jersey on is it too big for them? Can they play in the face of criticism when it’s not going particularly well for them?

“When I look through that team, who do I go on to war with? There’s not many and that’s a fact.”

Rangers are expected to have significant room on their wage bill with the likes of Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morelos tipped to move on.