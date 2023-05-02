Ally McCoist has conceded that it might be too late for Leeds United to bring in a new manager and save themselves from relegation this season.

Leeds are set to sack Javi Gracia today with Sam Allardyce the favourite to come in and take charge of the last four Premier League games of the campaign.

The Whites have lost five of their last six league games and are sitting just outside the relegation zone owing to a better goal difference.

Leeds are hoping that the arrival of a new manager will galvanise the players to earn enough points to survive but McCoist believes it could be already too late.

He insisted that Leeds are in freefall and indicated that a new manager might not have the impact they need.

McCoist stressed that Leeds cannot expect to survive in the Premier League after the way they have defended in the last few weeks.

He said on talkSPORT: “I think they are in freefall, I really do.

“It might even be too late [to change the manager] looking at them.

“There doesn’t seem to be any real spirit there.

“I saw them at Elland Road last week, [Patrick] Bamford could have won the game in the last minute but Leicester looked the better side.

“You cannot expect to ship in that amount of goals and stay in the division, it’s ridiculous.”

Leeds will take on Manchester City, Newcastle United, West Ham and Tottenham in their last four league games.