Simon Jordan has admitted that he doesn’t feel Leeds United are going to garner enough points in the last four games to survive in the Premier League.

Leeds are set to appoint Sam Allardyce as their new manager today with Javi Gracia set to exit the job.

The Whites are sitting just outside the relegation zone after a run of games that has seen them lose five of their last six in the Premier League.

Leeds’ last four games involve fixtures against Manchester City, Newcastle United, West Ham and Tottenham and Jordan sees little hope for the Yorkshire giants.

He admitted that he does not think Leeds are going to survive in the Premier League at the end of the season.

Jordan cannot see Leeds getting anything out of the games against Manchester City and Newcastle, but conceded that they could have some hope from the fixtures against West Ham and Spurs.

Asked if Leeds are going to survive, he said on talkSPORT: “My gut feeling on it? No, unless 33 points is going to keep you in the league.

“If 33 points keeps you in the league then there is a possibility. If it’s anything more than 33 points, I am struggling to see where they are going to get it.

“I cannot make a case, I don’t care which parallel universe you wish to exist in, for them to get anything out of Newcastle and Manchester City.

“Then you have got West Ham and Tottenham.

“West Ham might be in a European final, might not be as motivated for that game and what Tottenham are who knows?

“I just think Leeds are falling like a stone and this is the conundrum that they have.”

Leeds have also decided to part ways with Victor Orta and he left the club today by mutual consent.