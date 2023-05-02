Former Bundesliga hitman Jan Aage Fjortoft believes that Tottenham Hotspur’s managerial target Julian Nagelsmann will want assurances about a sporting director before filling the vacancy at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The former Bayern Munich coach is on the top of Tottenham’s list to replace Antonio Conte at the helm.

Spurs’ hopes of landing Nagelsmann recently received a boost when the German withdrew from the race to become Chelsea manager.

Even though Nagelsmann is claimed to be open to becoming the new Tottenham boss, Fjortoft feels that he will want to know about a sporting director.

Tottenham’s former football managing director Fabio Paratici has resigned from his post after losing an appeal against a global FIFA ban.

And Fjortoft believes that being used to working with a sporting director in Germany, Nagelsmann will only say yes if he has knowledge of who is going to play that role.

“Remember Nagelsmann is used to work with a Sporting Director in Germany [sic]”, Fjortoft wrote on Twitter.

“There is no way he will sign before he knows who will occupy that job.”

Tottenham are currently being managed by Ryan Mason, who replaced interim manager Cristian Stellini last month.