Rangers legend Barry Ferguson is of the view that the Gers could need to sign up to ten new players in the summer transfer window to compete with Celtic next season.

Michael Beale’s side lost in the Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic on Sunday and with it went their last chance of winning a trophy this season.

While Celtic are on course to win their fifth domestic treble in seven years, Rangers are looking at a summer of change where the squad could undergo a major overhaul under Beale.

Ferguson believes the last five league games are a chance for the Rangers boss to take a look at squad players and see who he can continue to work with next season.

The Rangers legend insisted that the summer transfer window is going to be massive for the club and admitted that he believes the Gers could need more new players than he initially thought as there needs to be a major surgery on a squad that have massively underperformed this season.

The former Rangers captain said on the Go Radio Football Show: “Michael Beale has got five games to have a look at probably, players who have had not a lot of game time and see who are the ones who are going to carry on to the next season.

“Going into next season, it’s a big summer for Rangers because I have maintained that a lot of surgery is needed in that squad.

“I said four or five players but now I am looking at double that so it’s going to be a big summer ahead for Rangers.”

Beale has indicated that recruitment plans are on course and he hopes to sign several key players in the summer.