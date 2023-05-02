David Edwards is of the view that Wolves will be desperate to put one over their Midlands rivals, Aston Villa, to hamper their chances of getting into European competition next season.

Aston Villa have performed well since Unai Emery took the helm at the club and they are now in contention for a place in Europe next season.

Wolves, who are the only Midlands club to participate in an European competition in recent years, are set to take on Aston Villa on Saturday at Molineux and the result of the game might have a big impact on the Villa’s European hopes.

Edwards pointed out that Aston Villa are on the rise under Emery and believes that Julen Lopetegui’s men will be eager to dent the Villans’ hopes of getting into Europe next season.

The former Wolves star believes that Saturday’s clash will be a close encounter and insists that both teams are evenly matched in terms of quality players.

Edwards admits that Aston Villa will come with confidence to Molineux however and warned Wolves’ players of Villa’s attacking threat.

“It’s a big old game to respond in at Molineux on Saturday”, Edwards wrote in his Express & Star column.

“Wolves will be desperate for Villa to miss out on that European picture and to remain the most successful Midlands club of recent years.

“Villa have been on some rise under Unai Emery, but Wolves will want to get one over on their rivals and stop them reaching Europe – something Wolves have tasted more recently than anybody else around these parts.

“I think it will be tight.

“Everyone thinks Villa are streets ahead of Wolves but I don’t think they are in terms of personnel.

“It just depends how it all comes together.

“Two top European managers and squads going head-to-head, but the visitors have confidence and momentum, as well as more goals and a better hitman in the side.”

Wolves are undefeated in their last four encounters with Aston Villa and their most recent clash in January ended with a 1-1 draw at Villa Park.