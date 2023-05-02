Rangers legend Barry Ferguson has admitted that he understands the reasons why Michael Beale is interested in signing Jack Butland but he is also worried about the Manchester United goalkeeper’s lack of game time.

The Glasgow giants are likely to bring in a new goalkeeper even if Allan McGregor agrees to sign an extension to his contract at the end of the season.

Butland has been heavily linked with a move to Ibrox with suggestions that a deal could be in place for Rangers to sign him on a free transfer in the summer window.

The 30-year-old joined Manchester United on loan in the winter transfer window but is yet to make an appearance for the club.

Ferguson conceded that the lack of minutes under his belt could be a major problem for Butland if Rangers sign him but feels on a free transfer, it could be a solid signing.

He pointed out that Joe Hart was in a similar situation when he joined Celtic and he has been great for the Bhoys.

The Rangers legend admitted that given his talent and stature, he understands why Rangers are looking at Butland.

Ferguson said on the Go Radio Football Show: “The problem with Jack is that he has not played a lot of football.

“But if you are getting him on a free transfer and get him in early doors, he is a top-class goalkeeper.

“It’s the same scenario as it happened with Joe Hart, who hadn’t played a lot of football.

“They are earning big big money down there and they are not going to get the same money here, but Jack will be probably looking at his career and thinking, I need to get back playing week-in-week-out.

“He is a big boy, fills the goal and I kind of see the reasons why Michael Beale would be interested in Jack Butland.”

Rangers are looking at a summer of overhaul and signing a new goalkeeper is believed to be a priority.