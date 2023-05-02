Leeds United director of football Victor Orta is now fighting to save his job at Elland Road, according to talkSPORT.

The Whites have not won a game in over a month and have lost five of their last six Premier League games.

Only goal difference is now separating Leeds from the relegation zone and Leeds are set to sack Javi Gracia who replaced Jesse Marsch earlier in the season.

The Spaniard is expected to be shown the door today but that is not the only change that could happen at Leeds.

It has been claimed that Orta’s future at Leeds has also come under the scanner due to the turmoil at the club.

The Leeds director of football has been facing the ire of the Whites fans for the club’s shoddy recruitment over the last few transfer windows.

Orta’s decision-making has been under the microscope with Leeds set to go from Marcelo Bielsa to potentially Sam Allardyce in less than 18 months.

Gracia is almost certain to go and the former Blackburn, Everton and Sunderland boss is the favourite to replace him.

But the Leeds director of football is also facing a tough task in saving his job at Elland Road for the moment.