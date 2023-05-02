Victor Orta wanted to fly to see Alfred Schreuder to apologise for the breakdown of his move to Leeds United, according to The Athletic.

Orta settled on Schreuder following a lengthy managerial search to find a successor for Jesse Marsch.

The Dutchman flew over to Leeds, being shown around the club’s facilities and preparing to take over as boss.

Leeds fans though made clear their disapproval of Schreuder taking charge at the club and the Whites soon backtracked and looked elsewhere.

It is claimed that the situation was so uncomfortable that Orta wanted to fly to the Netherlands to apologise to Schreuder in person.

Eventually Javi Gracia took over at Leeds, but he is now on the brink of being sacked.

Orta has already exited Elland Road, paying the price for poor recruitment in recent transfer windows and managerial appointments which have not worked.

It remains to be seen where the Spanish director of football will go next as he looks for a fresh chapter in his career.