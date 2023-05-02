Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton insists that the future for the Gas’ is looking very bright and believes that his team are not very far away from promotion-chasing teams in League One.

Barton took charge of the relegation-threatened Bristol Rovers in February 2021 but failed to prevent his side from getting relegated to League Two; however, he managed to earn promotion back in his first attempt.

This season, the Gas have managed to secure League One safety despite a difficult start to the season and now sit in 15th place in the league table with two more games remaining.

Barton stressed the importance of keeping the club up this season to establish their League One status, which he believes will help them attract players of a higher calibre next season.

The Gas’ boss also stated that the Bristol Rovers faithful are aware of the fact that he is leading a young group of players who are still on a learning curve.

Barton is of the opinion that his squad, although young, are not very far away from other promotion contenders and he believes that Bristol Rovers have a bright future ahead.

“For me, I took over a club that got relegated and we managed to get back at the first attempt and it was very, very important we stayed here”, Barton was quoted as saying by Bristol Live.

“We’re now starting from where you would have hoped to take the job, where you’re a League One side that’s validated by the season before, so that allows you to attract a different type of player – different loans, different permanents.

“But also our fanbase know this team keeps scrapping and fighting and it’s a young group and we’ll all on a learning experience together.

“The future, in my opinion, here is very, very bright and I’m excited over these last two games.

“Hopefully we can get two wins and we get another chance to look at a promotion-thinking team.

“We beat them and we go, ‘we’re not a million miles away’ and we can go away and attack the off-season ready to go again next season.”

Bristol Rovers will play Shrewsbury Town tonight before facing promotion chasers Bolton Wanderers next in their final game of the season.