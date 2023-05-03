Simon Jordan has insisted that Arsenal have no one but themselves to blame for handing the advantage to Manchester City in the Premier League title race.

Arsenal went top of the league again on Tuesday night when they beat Chelsea 3-1 but they only have a two-point advantage over Manchester City having played two more games.

The title race is in Manchester City’s hands and Jordan insisted that Arsenal need to blame themselves for missing out on a golden opportunity to win the Premier League.

He insisted that the win over Chelsea does not matter as Arsenal failed to do their job when they could not manage to win over teams such as West Ham and Southampton last month.

Jordan does not believe Arsenal bottled the title race but stressed that they are the ones who slipped up and potentially handed the Premier League title to Manchester City.

He said on talkSPORT: “You beat Chelsea 3-0 but everyone beats Chelsea, great and fantastic.

“But it doesn’t matter anymore because you needed to deal with West Ham and Southampton.

“I have been a staunch defender of them and pushed back against the notion that they bottled it but Man City didn’t win this league, Arsenal handed it to them.

“Arsenal were captains of their own ship and whatever Man City could do, they couldn’t catch Arsenal if they did what Man City did.”

Manchester City will regain top spot tonight if they beat West Ham United at the Etihad tonight.