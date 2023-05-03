New Leeds United manager Sam Allardyce believes the Whites can take inspiration from Brentford’s win over Manchester City ahead of their trip to the Etihad on Saturday.

Allardyce has taken charge of a Leeds side who are sitting just above the Premier League relegation zone owing to a superior goal difference.

The veteran manager has been roped in for the final four games of the season as Leeds hope that he somehow manages to inspire an underperforming squad to get the points needed to survive.

Leeds have a tough run-in, which starts with a trip to Manchester City on Saturday and Allardyce is not ruling out the Whites getting a shock win over the Premier League champions.

Manchester City have lost just one league game at home this season, which was a 2-1 defeat to Brentford in November and the Leeds boss feels his team can take inspiration from Thomas Frank’s side.

Allardyce said in a press conference: “We’ve got to try and do whatever we possibly can [at Manchester City].

“And it has been done. Brentford did it, Brentford won.

“Shocks happen. Whether it will happen on Saturday, who knows?

“Absolutely [I have to lift the mood].

“I’ve had a meeting with the players and a committee of players, we’ve had our training session and what we’ve heard to come together to make it better has been a positive day.”

Following their trip to the Etihad, Leeds will have to take on Newcastle, West Ham and Tottenham.