New Leeds United boss Sam Allardyce has joked his first challenge with coach Robbie Keane will be to shut him up, while noting what the Irishman brings to his backroom team.

Allardyce has quickly put together a coaching team to take over at Elland Road for the final four games of the Premier League season.

He is without trusted number two Sammy Lee, who is on jury duty, but has roped in Karl Robinson as his assistant.

Former Leeds striker Keane has also been added to Allardyce’s staff and the Whites boss feels the Irishman will lift those around him through his personality and his love for the club.

However, he joked the first challenge is shutting Keane up.

“Trying to shut him [Keane] up in the first place is the first thing”, Allardyce said at a press conference.

“He never stops talking.

“I’ve known Robbie for quite a while and we’ve talked on many occasions about him getting into coaching and I worked with him at Soccer Aid a few times.

“I really liked his personality and obviously he was in my mind to come in and give everybody a lift and not just his coaching methods for the front men because goals are very important, but also because he is Leeds through and through and loves the place.”

Allardyce and his coaching team only have a short window in which to make an impact before Leeds head to take on Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City side at the weekend.