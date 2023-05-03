Former AC Milan star Graziano Mannari has insisted that he is in favour of the Rossoneri keeping hold of Leeds United and West Ham-linked striker Divock Origi.

The Serie A giants snapped up the forward on a free transfer last summer after he left Liverpool but his first season in Italy has been a struggle.

Only eight of his 24 appearances in Serie A this term came in the starting eleven and he has found the back of the net just twice.

He last scored in January and there are suggestions that he could find a route back to the Premier League in the summer.

Leeds, West Ham, Aston Villa and Crystal Palace are said to be interested in him but Mannari insisted that AC Milan should persist with the Belgian next season as well.

Given how different Serie A is from the Premier League, the former Rossoneri man feels Origi just needs some more game time to grow as a player in the AC Milan shirt.

He told Italian outlet Milannews.it: “I would also keep Origi.

“Against Monza, in the first half of the season [October last year], he made two great goals [scored one and assisted another].

“He just needs to develop and get the right amount of minutes.

“The Premier League is not like Serie A.”

Origi signed a four-year deal when he joined AC Milan last summer and has not indicated a willingness to leave yet.