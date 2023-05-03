Robbie Keane has been spotted heading into Leeds United’s training base Thorp Arch to join Sam Allardyce’s coaching staff, according to BBC Radio Leeds.

Leeds confirmed the sacking of Javi Gracia and the appointment of Allardyce as their new manager today.

The veteran manager has been brought in for the last four games of the season as Leeds pressed the desperation button to save themselves from getting relegated.

It emerged earlier today that former Leeds striker Keane has also been roped in to join Allardyce’s coaching staff.

And it has been claimed that the former White has now been seen heading into Thorp Arch to start working under the new Leeds boss.

Leeds only made the call to their former player earlier this morning and he set off for the training base to start work as soon as possible.

Allardyce has not been able to bring in some of his more trusted lieutenants for varying reasons.

Leeds will hope that the new manager and Keane can work their magic to inspire a team that seem to be in freefall.

Allardyce could earn up to £3m for his four-game stint at Leeds if they can keep them in the Premier League.