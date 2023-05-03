Manchester United are weighing up making a move for either Napoli’s Victor Osimhen or Eintracht Frankfurt’s Randal Kolo Muani ahead of the summer transfer window.

Erik ten Hag is clear about wanting a new number 9 for his squad ahead of next season and has made it his priority for the next few months.

The Manchester United manager has a preference for Harry Kane but the club are wary of Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy’s brinkmanship and believe he could stretch the negotiations beyond the start of the new season.

The Premier League giants have their eyes on other strikers as well and it has been claimed that they are now deciding between two names.

According to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, Manchester United are trying to decide between Osimhen and Kolo Muani at the moment.

Osimhen’s goals have led Napoli to their first Serie A title this season in over three decades and he is wanted at several clubs.

Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in him but the forward would prefer a move to the Premier League.

Kolo Muani joined Eintracht Frankfurt on a free transfer and has scored 20 goals this season in all competitions.

Napoli are believed to be demanding a fee of €150m for Osimhen while Eintracht Frankfurt have also quoted a €100m figure for the French striker.