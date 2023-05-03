Derby County star David McGoldrick has stated that the Rams will go to Hillsborough with a fearless mind and full of confidence to take on Sheffield Wednesday.

The Rams are on the brink of booking a place in the playoffs, as they are two points clear of seventh placed Peterborough United, going into the last game of the season.

On Sunday, Derby will travel to Hillsborough to take on third placed Sheffield Wednesday and a win against Darren Moore’s side could guarantee their place in the playoffs.

McGoldrick, who played for the Owls city rivals Sheffield United, admitted that he would relish a win against Moore’s side but insisted that the game on the weekend is all about keeping Derby’s promotion hopes alive.

The veteran forward acknowledged that the game on Sunday will be a tight fixture but stressed that Derby will go to Hillsborough fearing nobody with an intention to secure the playoff spot.

“I hope I go there and get a victory, but it’s all about Derby County at the weekend”, McGoldrick told Rams TV.

“It’s not about me and not about Sheffield United.

“It’s all about Derby County versus Sheffield Wednesday.

“And it is going to be a tough game, but we go there with confidence and as a group of men, not be scared about nothing and go do the job.

“It’s in our hands, so it’s down to us now.”

Derby have not won their last three fixtures against Sheffield Wednesday and the last time they met in December, the game ended with a 0-0 scoreline.