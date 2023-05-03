New Leeds United boss Sam Allardyce has hit out at the judge who would not excuse Sammy Lee from jury duty to go to Elland Road with him.

The experienced manager is without his trusted number two Lee as he attempts to guide Leeds up the Premier League table and away from the danger of relegation.

Allardyce wanted to have Lee at his side, but revealed that the judge would not let the coach be excused and as such feels he has left his trusted ally unemployed.

The former West Ham United boss insists that Lee loves being at his side and is unhappy that he will not be able to call upon the coach at Leeds.

“I do have to say. I’m not sure this is a good thing, but I had to say it”, Allardyce said at a press conference.

“The judge has left Sammy unemployed because he is on jury service and wouldn’t let him off.



“I find that to be very, very poor judgement indeed.

“So it’s a real shame because the wee man loves being with me and I love him with me.”

It remains to be seen if Lee will be able to link up with Allardyce at Leeds in the coming weeks.

The new Leeds boss currently has Karl Robinson as his assistant, while Robbie Keane has also joined the Whites’ coaching staff.