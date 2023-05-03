The 30-year-old right-back joined Panathinaikos in the summer of 2021 and has been a regular in the starting line-up for the Greek outfit.
Rangers want to strengthen their backline and add competition for James Tavernier in the right-back position.
Kotsiras is out of contract at the end of June 2024 and the Light Blues have identified the player as a possible candidate for the right-back position.
It has been claimed that Rangers first-team coach Harry Watling will be present at the Apostolos Nikolaidis Stadium during the Panathinaikos game to scout Kotsiras.
Watling will submit a detailed report regarding his observations to Michael Beale after returning to Glasgow.
Rangers’ hopes for silverware this season have ended after their defeat in the Scottish FA Cup semi-final against arch-rivals Celtic.
And Beale is determined to add depth and quality to his squad to match their city rivals next season.