Rangers will scout Panathinaikos star Giannis Kotsiras during the Greek side’s game against PAOK Salonika tonight as they continue to assess him, according to Glasgow World.

The 30-year-old right-back joined Panathinaikos in the summer of 2021 and has been a regular in the starting line-up for the Greek outfit.

Rangers want to strengthen their backline and add competition for James Tavernier in the right-back position.

Kotsiras is out of contract at the end of June 2024 and the Light Blues have identified the player as a possible candidate for the right-back position.

It has been claimed that Rangers first-team coach Harry Watling will be present at the Apostolos Nikolaidis Stadium during the Panathinaikos game to scout Kotsiras.

Watling will submit a detailed report regarding his observations to Michael Beale after returning to Glasgow.

Rangers’ hopes for silverware this season have ended after their defeat in the Scottish FA Cup semi-final against arch-rivals Celtic.

And Beale is determined to add depth and quality to his squad to match their city rivals next season.