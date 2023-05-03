Sheffield United assistant manager Stuart McCall has revealed that Manchester City are happy with James McAtee’s development at Bramall Lane this season and hinted at a possible return.

The 20-year-old midfielder, who is a product of Manchester City’s academy, joined Sheffield United last summer on a season-long loan.

McAtee has featured 35 times in the league for the Blades, contributing eight goals and three assists and has played an important part in helping Sheffield United earn automatic promotion this season.

Paul Heckingbottom previously admitted his desire to see McAtee back at Bramall Lane next season and the Blades assistant manager revealed that Manchester City are happy with the progression of the youngster this season.

McCall believes that McAtee’s great season with Sheffield United has boosted their hopes of getting the player back at Bramall Lane for another season.

“I was speaking to Macca’s agent the other night after the West Brom game”, McCall told Yorkshire Live.

“He was saying how pleased he was as an agent for Macca first and foremost, but how pleased Manchester City were.

“In future, hopefully, we won’t have any problem in enticing a Macca back or another one because they know they are not just coming to get game time or get out.

“They are coming to still learn, be better people and better players.

“We are trying to improve a football club and trying to improve them as individuals as well.”

Championship winners Burnley are interested in acquiring McAtee’s service next season and it remains to be seen what Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has in mind for the youngster next season.