Leeds United are experiencing a dressing room split as some younger players are blaming senior stars for a lack of leadership, according to the Daily Mail.

The Whites are going through a difficult season in the Premier League and they are deep in a relegation battle.

Leeds’ hierarchy recently sacked interim boss Javi Gracia after only three wins in the last eleven league games.

Now the Whites have appointed Sam Allardyce to stop further rot in the team and assigned him the task of keeping them up in the Premier League.

However, it has been claimed that there has been a dressing room split and some of the younger players believe that experienced professionals have failed to show the necessary leadership.

And it has also been suggested that some of the players remained loyal to Gracia until the end.

Now Allardyce has a tough task on his hands to unite a divided dressing room while making sure that Leeds stay up in the Premier League.

Allardyce will be in charge of his first game as Leeds manager against league leaders Manchester City at the weekend and all eyes will be on the new Whites boss to see whether he can change Leeds’ luck.