New Leeds United boss Sam Allardyce has revealed he has been left pleasantly surprised to find the club have a sports psychologist already in place.

Allardyce has taken over at Elland Road for the final four games of Leeds’ season as he bids to stop them slipping through the Premier League trap door.

He has arrived with Karl Robinson and Robbie Keane on his coaching staff and will also work with existing staff members at Thorp Arch.

And Allardyce, who admits he will be up against it given a short time to work with the players, is pleased to have found the club have a sports psychologist in place.

He said at a press conference: “We have a sports psychologist here actually.

“It is a massive part of my life and I have used it a great deal personally. I’m a big supporter of it.

“It’s there if the player wants it. You can’t force it on a player.

“They just need to know they are there and hopefully if that’s the case it helps them to get stronger.

“You’re not a weak person if you seek out a sports psychologist. You’re a very strong person to want to put any psychological fears behind you and get yourself in the right frame of mind.

“We have a sports psychologist here, which is a pleasant surprise for me”, Allardyce added.

The veteran manager is now in the process of preparing his Leeds team for what appears to be a daunting visit to Manchester City at the weekend.