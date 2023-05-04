Aston Villa are looking to rival Newcastle United for Kieran Tierney in the summer transfer window, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Unai Emery has transformed Aston Villa since taking charge at Villa Park and the club are expected to dip into their pockets to support him in the summer.

The Spaniard wants a number of signings and is keen on Arsenal defender Tierney.

Tierney has fallen out of favour at the Emirates Stadium and is wanted by Eddie Howe’s Newcastle.

The Magpies are regarded as the favourites to secure the signature of the former Celtic star, but Aston Villa are looking to rival them.

Villa will hope to be able to sell a move to Villa Park to Tierney, but it remains to be seen if they can make a more attractive pitch than Newcastle.

Tierney has made 23 appearances in the Premier League for Arsenal so far this term as the Gunners chase the title.

The 25-year-old is behind Oleksandr Zinchenko in the left-back pecking order at the Emirates Stadium.