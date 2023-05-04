Aston Villa are tracking Barcelona winger Ferran Torres ahead of the summer transfer window, according to talkSPORT.

Unai Emery is expected to be backed by Aston Villa when the summer window opens for business and is tipped to focus on La Liga.

He knows Spanish football well and Villa have already been linked with a host of La Liga players.

They are now keeping a close watch on Barcelona’s Torres amid speculation the Catalans could let him go.

Barcelona need to trim their wage bill in the summer and several players are expected to be offloaded by the Camp Nou outfit.

Aston Villa’s pursuit could also be boosted by the fact they are set to appoint Barcelona’s sporting director Mateu Alemany.

Alemany will conclude Barcelona’s transfer business for the summer, despite officially leaving the club at the end of June.

He is then expected to take up a similar role at Villa Park, supporting Emery’s recruitment desires.