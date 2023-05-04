Southampton star Mislav Osric has reached an agreement in principle with the Turkish outfit Trabzonspor, but negotiations with Southampton are continuing, it has been claimed in Turkey.

The Saints beat off strong competition to land the 30-year-old left winger from Dinamo Zagreb in the winter transfer window.

Since his arrival, Osric has only made five appearances in all competitions and has managed one outing for Southampton in the league.

Under interim manager Ruben Selles, the winger has featured in only one game so far and has failed to make the matchday squad on several occasions.

Osric is facing an uncertain future at Southampton and the winger is looking to seal an exit in the summer for regular game time.

Turkish outfit Trabzonspor have emerged as the leading candidates to acquire Osric’s signature.

And according to Turkish journalist Soner Kiraz, Orsic now has an agreement in principle with Trabzonspor.

Osric has two more years left on his contract and Southampton are claimed to want €4.5m for the player, while Trabzonspor would like to pay not more than €3m.

Both parties are in negotiations, and it remains to be seen whether Osric will be able to complete a move away from Saint Mary’s in the summer.