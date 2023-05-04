European clubs are racing to tempt Romaine Mundle away from Tottenham Hotspur by offering him first team football guarantees, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Mundle is out of contract at Tottenham in the summer and could well head elsewhere for the next step in his career.

The winger is a wanted man with a host of European sides, including Belgian clubs Anderlecht and Standard Liege, chasing him.

It is claimed that Mundle is being offered guarantees over first team football along with a sporting project that places him at the heart of it.

Personal terms have also already been put to the Tottenham talent.

Mundle has yet to make his Premier League debut for Tottenham, but has been an unused substitute on several occasions this season.

He also turned out for Spurs in the UEFA Youth League, playing against Marseille, Sporting Lisbon and Eintracht Frankfurt.

Mundle is able to operate on either flank and it remains to be seen where he is playing his football next season.