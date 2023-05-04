Crystal Palace sent a scout to watch Celtic youngster Mitchel Frame in action in the Scottish Youth Cup final against Rangers, according to the Daily Record.

The 17-year-old was on target as the young Hoops managed to beat rivals Rangers 6-5 to win the trophy for the 16th time.

Crystal Palace, who are looking to add young prospects to their academy, sent a scout to watch Frame in action.

Frame managed to catch their attention with his performance and is now being closely monitored by the Premier League club.

However, Celtic do not wish to part ways with the young prospect, who they see as having a bright future ahead.

Their position will be bolstered by the fact that the player signed a new long-term contract with the Hoops only recently.

That will enable the Scottish club to keep hold of the player until at least the summer of 2025.

Frame has gathered international experience having been a member of both Scotland’s Under-16 and Under-17 teams.

Celtic have already started working on securing the long-term futures of their academy prospects and have offered extensions to youngsters Adam Brooks and Ben Quinn.