Rangers legend Barry Ferguson feels that Antonio Colak could leave Ibrox at the end of the season and the club would be open to selling him.

Currently, the Light Blues are sitting in second position in the Scottish Premiership table, 13 points adrift of the potential champions as well as their arch-rivals Celtic.

After their narrow 1-0 defeat to Celtic in the Scottish Cup semi-final on Sunday, Gers manager Michael Beale admitted that the club are plotting to revamp the squad ahead of their campaign next season.

Amid the claims that forwards Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morelos are unlikely to extend their stays beyond this season, questions have also been asked about Colak’s future.

Ferguson believes that Colak could leave Ibrox after the end of the season as he may not be guaranteed games.

The Rangers legend further added that Beale is expected to bring in a new number nine next season as a part of the club’s squad overhaul, and the club will be open to selling Colak, who still has two years left on his contract at Ibrox.

“In terms of Colak, I get the impression that if he isn’t going to be the main number nine, I don’t think he will want to stay”, Ferguson said on Go Radio.

“And I think Michael Beale wants to bring in a number nine.

“So I think Colak, if he is looking at it, he doesn’t want to play second fiddle.

“And he has a couple years left on his contract, and I believe if he doesn’t think he will be the number one striker, I think he will want to go and Rangers will cash in.“

The Croatian international joined the Light Blues from PAOK Salonika last year and has registered decent performances for the Gers with 13 goals and three assists in 24 league appearances.