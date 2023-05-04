Tony Mowbray is of the view that his young Sunderland team lack fear and has stated that he will pick a team that will be competitive against Preston North End on Monday.

Sunderland are in seventh place in the Championship table, two points off the last playoff spot and Mowbray’s side will go into the last match week of the regular season with a chance to qualify for the playoffs.

The Black Cats will travel to Deepdale to lock horns with Ryan Lowe’s Preston North End, whom Sunderland have failed to beat in their last seven games.

Mowbray stated Sunderland have shown consistently throughout the season they can come back from behind to change the game and hailed his side for their fearless attitude.

The Black Cats boss pointed out that Preston will be desperate to finish the season on a strong note in front of their own crowd and stated that he will put out a team that will be very competitive on Monday.

When asked about Sunderland’s attitude regarding coming back into the game after falling behind this season, Mowbray said at a press conference: “I think we have shown that pretty consistently.

“I think there is a lack of fear in the team and I think there are a lot of young players who just want to play.

“Let’s pick a team that just wants to go to Preston and be very competitive.

“They obviously had a disappointing result at the weekend.

“They can’t get there [the playoffs] now, so it will be interesting to see how they perform.

“Playing at home in front of your fans on the last day of the season, on the back of what’s been a pretty positive season for them, I’m sure Preston will be giving everything to finish on a high and enjoy the walk around the pitch at the end of the game.

“But we have to make sure that it is a difficult game for them.”

Sunderland are eight games unbeaten in the league and they will be determined to extend their unbeaten streak at Deepdale.